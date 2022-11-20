Overview of Dr. Maurizio Galasso, MD

Dr. Maurizio Galasso, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine Ii, University Of Naples and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Galasso works at Thunderbird OBGYN in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.