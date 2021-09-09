Dr. Maurizio Maccato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maccato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurizio Maccato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maurizio Maccato, MD
Dr. Maurizio Maccato, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Maccato works at
Dr. Maccato's Office Locations
Woman's OB/GYN Specialists7400 Fannin St Ste 930, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 913-1354Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Honestly the BEST ob ! He delivered my 2 boys and will now deliver my third ! He's great at what he does, we love him
About Dr. Maurizio Maccato, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1396746830
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maccato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maccato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maccato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maccato works at
Dr. Maccato has seen patients for C-Section, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maccato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maccato speaks Italian and Spanish.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Maccato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maccato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maccato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maccato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.