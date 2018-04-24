Dr. Mauro Colavita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colavita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mauro Colavita, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mauro Colavita, MD
Dr. Mauro Colavita, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Dr. Colavita works at
Dr. Colavita's Office Locations
Caring for Women Inc.166 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 739-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr colavita is an excellent doctor, very experienced. He has taken care of every minute needs throughout my pregnancy. He has great skills in dealing patients. Overall I would say he is one of the beat doctors I have ever seen.
About Dr. Mauro Colavita, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1760403778
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colavita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colavita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colavita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colavita works at
Dr. Colavita has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colavita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Colavita speaks Italian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Colavita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colavita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colavita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colavita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.