Dr. Mauro Colavita, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



Dr. Colavita works at Caring For Women in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.