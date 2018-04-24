See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Warwick, RI
Dr. Mauro Colavita, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mauro Colavita, MD

Dr. Mauro Colavita, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.

Dr. Colavita works at Caring For Women in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Colavita's Office Locations

    Caring for Women Inc.
    166 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 739-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mauro Colavita, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760403778
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mauro Colavita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colavita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colavita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colavita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colavita works at Caring For Women in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Dr. Colavita’s profile.

    Dr. Colavita has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colavita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Colavita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colavita.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colavita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colavita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

