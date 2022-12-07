Dr. Maury Blitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maury Blitman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maury Blitman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They graduated from Hahnemann University , School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Blitman's Office Locations
Cancer Care Northwest - Valley Clinic1204 N Vercler Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 228-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been in Dr. Blitman's medical care since 2019. He has treated my concerns with respect, honesty and thoroughness. He has earned my trust.
- Hematology
- English
- 1396713095
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Monmouth Medical College
- Hahnemann University , School Of Medicine
- Muhlenberg College
- Hematology
Dr. Blitman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blitman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Blitman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blitman.
