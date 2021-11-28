Overview of Dr. Maury Fisher, MD

Dr. Maury Fisher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring, Bartow Regional Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Fisher works at Florida Joint & Spine Institute in Sebring, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.