Dr. Maury Jayson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maury Jayson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maury Jayson, MD
Dr. Maury Jayson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Jayson works at
Dr. Jayson's Office Locations
-
1
Pembroke Pines Office601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 308, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 392-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jayson?
Great doctor and staff. Been treating me for kidney stones and a variety of issues. Very knowledgeable and always professional.
About Dr. Maury Jayson, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225149891
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Yale New Haven Hosp
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jayson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jayson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jayson works at
Dr. Jayson has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jayson speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.