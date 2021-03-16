Dr. Maury Marmor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marmor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maury Marmor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maury Marmor, MD
Dr. Maury Marmor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Marmor's Office Locations
Long Island Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus PC60 N Country Rd Ste 301, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 474-4200
Long Island Pediatric Ophthlmgy146 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 170, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 942-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter goes to Dr Marmor. He fixed a problem that she had from going to the wrong eye dr. He really is the best!
About Dr. Maury Marmor, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1417064569
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital NMC
- Montefiore Med Center
- Nassau County Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Brooklyn College
- Ophthalmology
