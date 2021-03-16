See All Ophthalmologists in Port Jefferson, NY
Dr. Maury Marmor, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maury Marmor, MD

Dr. Maury Marmor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Marmor works at Long Island Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus PC in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heterophoria, Esophoria and Exophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marmor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus PC
    60 N Country Rd Ste 301, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 474-4200
  2. 2
    Long Island Pediatric Ophthlmgy
    146 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 170, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 942-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • Saint Charles Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 16, 2021
    My daughter goes to Dr Marmor. He fixed a problem that she had from going to the wrong eye dr. He really is the best!
    Catherine — Mar 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maury Marmor, MD
    About Dr. Maury Marmor, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417064569
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital NMC
    Residency
    • Montefiore Med Center
    Internship
    • Nassau County Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Brooklyn College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maury Marmor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marmor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marmor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marmor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marmor has seen patients for Heterophoria, Esophoria and Exophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marmor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marmor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marmor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marmor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marmor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

