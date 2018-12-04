Dr. Maury Oswald, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oswald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maury Oswald, DO
Dr. Maury Oswald, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Therapeutic Rehab.300 E Dimond Blvd Ste 12, Anchorage, AK 99515 Directions (907) 341-7727
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Seeing Dr. Oswald is a healing experience. From the moment he greets me and starts walking me back to his treatment room, I feel welcomed and accepted. He is about as compassionate and loving as any physician I've ever met. He has wonderful hands that find where the problem is and gently frees things up. And he brings a lifetime of medical knowledge, experience, and common sense. My friends and fellow patients call him the Wizard.
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1265509681
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Oswald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oswald accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oswald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Oswald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oswald.
