Dr. Maushmi Sheth, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.7 (33)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maushmi Sheth, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Sheth works at Lone Star Neurology in Frisco, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX and Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Seizure Disorders and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lone Star Neurology
    5375 Coit Rd Ste 130, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 619-1910
  2. 2
    Neurology Seizure & Sleep Clinic
    2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 310, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 935-5171
  3. 3
    Baylor Scott & White Center for Medical & Surgical Weight Loss Management - Frisco
    3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 820, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 619-1910
  4. 4
    Dallas Neurological Associates
    403 W Campbell Rd Ste 400, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 783-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Seizure Disorders
Vertigo
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 18, 2021
    Muy amigables la dr muy amigable atenta y me contesto todas mis dudas y preguntas
    Heidi Contreras — May 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maushmi Sheth, MD
    About Dr. Maushmi Sheth, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1124221718
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheth has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Seizure Disorders and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

