Overview

Dr. Maushmi Sheth, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Sheth works at Lone Star Neurology in Frisco, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX and Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Seizure Disorders and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.