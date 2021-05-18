Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maushmi Sheth, MD
Overview
Dr. Maushmi Sheth, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Lone Star Neurology5375 Coit Rd Ste 130, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 619-1910
Neurology Seizure & Sleep Clinic2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 310, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (214) 935-5171
Baylor Scott & White Center for Medical & Surgical Weight Loss Management - Frisco3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 820, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 619-1910
Dallas Neurological Associates403 W Campbell Rd Ste 400, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 783-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Muy amigables la dr muy amigable atenta y me contesto todas mis dudas y preguntas
About Dr. Maushmi Sheth, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1124221718
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
