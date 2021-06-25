See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Matthews, NC
Dr. Mausumi Lidogoster, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mausumi Lidogoster, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Lidogoster works at Novant Health Neurology Specialists (Matthews) in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurology Specialists (Matthews)
    1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 312, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 316-9001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tension Headache
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Tension Headache
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Mausumi Lidogoster, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306042650
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Ctr
    Internship
    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mausumi Lidogoster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lidogoster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lidogoster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lidogoster works at Novant Health Neurology Specialists (Matthews) in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Dr. Lidogoster’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lidogoster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lidogoster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lidogoster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lidogoster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

