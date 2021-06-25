Dr. Mausumi Lidogoster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lidogoster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mausumi Lidogoster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mausumi Lidogoster, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Lidogoster works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Neurology Specialists (Matthews)1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 312, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 316-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lidogoster?
I have a respect for her knowledge and professionalism, I will miss her as my neurologist! Thanks Dr Lidogoster!
About Dr. Mausumi Lidogoster, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1306042650
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Ctr
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Emory University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lidogoster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lidogoster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lidogoster works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lidogoster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lidogoster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lidogoster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lidogoster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.