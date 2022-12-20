Dr. Mawya Shocair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shocair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mawya Shocair, MD
Overview of Dr. Mawya Shocair, MD
Dr. Mawya Shocair, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Shocair works at
Dr. Shocair's Office Locations
-
1
Waltham Medical Group6 Lexington St Fl 2, Waltham, MA 02452 Directions (833) 242-1893
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shocair?
Doctor Shocair had helped throughout the time I was with her; I came into her office not knowing anyone or what was really going on with me. I was consulted, cared and treated with patience and encouragement. It appeared to me Dr. Shocair had long time of experience with treating the type of kidney disease I was having. On top of her experience, she has shown me that she really understands the needs of patients and how to make them feel safe, heard and taken care of. I have seen great improvement after working with Dr. Shocair; I would strongly recommend and endorse Dr.Shocair as a kidney disease specialist if anyone is in need!
About Dr. Mawya Shocair, MD
- Nephrology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1457308140
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Damascus Univ
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shocair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shocair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shocair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shocair works at
Dr. Shocair speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shocair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shocair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shocair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shocair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.