Dr. Max Adler, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (339)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Max Adler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.

Dr. Adler works at Jeffrey Adelglass MD PA in Plano, TX with other offices in Coppell, TX and Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey Adelglass MD PA
    6020 W Parker Rd Ste 400, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 388-3627
  2. 2
    Coppell Dermatology
    225 E State Highway 121 Ste 110, Coppell, TX 75019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 941-0440
  3. 3
    Coppell Dermatology
    215 S Denton Tap Rd Ste 225, Coppell, TX 75019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 941-0440
  4. 4
    Dallas Office - Preston Center
    6117 Berkshire Ln, Dallas, TX 75225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 373-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 339 ratings
    Patient Ratings (339)
    5 Star
    (284)
    4 Star
    (32)
    3 Star
    (11)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 09, 2018
    Excellent Dr.Jenna, friendly,courteous explanation for all my questions,100% recommended
    Elaine werekeitzen in Oak Point, TX — Oct 09, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Max Adler, MD
    About Dr. Max Adler, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801835434
    Education & Certifications

    • Bexar Co Hosp
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    • Dermatology and Pediatrics
