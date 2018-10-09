Dr. Max Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Adler, MD
Overview
Dr. Max Adler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.
Dr. Adler works at
Locations
-
1
Jeffrey Adelglass MD PA6020 W Parker Rd Ste 400, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 388-3627
-
2
Coppell Dermatology225 E State Highway 121 Ste 110, Coppell, TX 75019 Directions (469) 941-0440
-
3
Coppell Dermatology215 S Denton Tap Rd Ste 225, Coppell, TX 75019 Directions (469) 941-0440
-
4
Dallas Office - Preston Center6117 Berkshire Ln, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 373-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adler?
Excellent Dr.Jenna, friendly,courteous explanation for all my questions,100% recommended
About Dr. Max Adler, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1801835434
Education & Certifications
- Bexar Co Hosp
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Dermatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adler works at
339 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.