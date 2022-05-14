See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Woodbury, NY
Dr. Max April, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Max April, MD

Dr. Max April, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. April works at New York Otolaryngology Assocs in Woodbury, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Tongue-Tie and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. April's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Audiology Associates
    173 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 921-8989
  2. 2
    Nyu
    240 E 38th St # 14, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-7890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Otitis Media
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoid Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Choanal Atresia - Deafness - Heart Defect - Dysmorphism Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 14, 2022
    My teenage son saw Dr. April today. He was extremely accommodating and saw him on short notice as our pediatrician was concerned about a growth in his ear. Dr. April put as at complete ease and removed the growth very quickly and gently. He was very warm and made us feel better as we had been very worried. Dr. April did not think the growth was anything to be concerned about which was a huge relief. His staff was super nice too. Highly recommend this dr. and office.
    Donna Liebowitz — May 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Max April, MD

    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659394534
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins
    • Boston U/ Tufts University
    • 1986|Boston Medical Center Corporate University Hospital Campus
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Max April, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. April is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. April has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. April has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. April has seen patients for Otitis Media, Tongue-Tie and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. April on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. April. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. April.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. April, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. April appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

