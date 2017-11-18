Dr. Max Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Baker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Booneville.
Center for Psychiatric Wellness Pllc.7217 CAMERON PARK DR, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 831-6007
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Booneville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw dr baker he has seen me at my lowest he is kind compassionate and really cares. And I have seen some that I. Am unjust another case I don't feel that with him I hope he never retires
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1770540437
Education & Certifications
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- Psychiatry
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
