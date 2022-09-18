Overview of Dr. Max Benzaquen, MD

Dr. Max Benzaquen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.