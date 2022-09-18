See All Neurologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Max Benzaquen, MD

Neurology
3.1 (31)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Max Benzaquen, MD

Dr. Max Benzaquen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benzaquen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 290S, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 878-8744
  2. 2
    Family Care Center Inc
    14377 Woodlake Dr Ste 308, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 878-8744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 18, 2022
    Great doctor! Has helped control my epilepsy, very understanding and personable.
    Maria — Sep 18, 2022
    Dr. Max Benzaquen, MD
    About Dr. Max Benzaquen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1366426900
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Neurol Inst Ny/Columbia U|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • Washington U Sch Med/Barnes Hosp
    Medical Education
    • U Natl Mayor de San Marcos
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Max Benzaquen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benzaquen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benzaquen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benzaquen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benzaquen has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benzaquen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Benzaquen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benzaquen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benzaquen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benzaquen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

