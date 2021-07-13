See All Gastroenterologists in Franklin, TN
Dr. Max Caudill, MD

Gastroenterology
3.9 (52)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Max Caudill, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Caudill works at FRANKLIN GUT CLINIC in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franklin Gut Clinic
    100 Covey Dr Ste 105, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 794-2747
    Franklin Endoscopy Center LLC
    9160 Carothers Pkwy Ste 100, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 550-6066

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jul 13, 2021
    Dr. Caudill and his staff saved my life. I had severe abdominal pain that would occur every few weeks. Dr. Caudill ordered many tests, and a HIDA Scan found that my gallbladder was not functioning normally. This was even though I had no gallstones. Dr. Caudill ordered a surgical consult. Debbie in Dr. Caudill's office got me an appointment with a surgeon for the next day. The surgeon said, "I'm taking your gallbladder out tomorrow, and I am considering it an emergency surgery. He removed my gallbladder even though I had a sever case of shingles all across my right upper abdomen, side, and back. I am grateful for the surgeon Dr. Dustin Smith, for Dr. Caudill, Debbie, and for all of their staff. They absolutely saved my life.
    Ron — Jul 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Max Caudill, MD
    About Dr. Max Caudill, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922196435
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Max Caudill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caudill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caudill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caudill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caudill works at FRANKLIN GUT CLINIC in Franklin, TN. View the full address on Dr. Caudill’s profile.

    Dr. Caudill has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caudill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Caudill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caudill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caudill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caudill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

