Dr. Max Caudill, MD
Overview
Dr. Max Caudill, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Locations
Franklin Gut Clinic100 Covey Dr Ste 105, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 794-2747
Franklin Endoscopy Center LLC9160 Carothers Pkwy Ste 100, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 550-6066
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caudill and his staff saved my life. I had severe abdominal pain that would occur every few weeks. Dr. Caudill ordered many tests, and a HIDA Scan found that my gallbladder was not functioning normally. This was even though I had no gallstones. Dr. Caudill ordered a surgical consult. Debbie in Dr. Caudill's office got me an appointment with a surgeon for the next day. The surgeon said, "I'm taking your gallbladder out tomorrow, and I am considering it an emergency surgery. He removed my gallbladder even though I had a sever case of shingles all across my right upper abdomen, side, and back. I am grateful for the surgeon Dr. Dustin Smith, for Dr. Caudill, Debbie, and for all of their staff. They absolutely saved my life.
About Dr. Max Caudill, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1922196435
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
