Dr. Max Duncan, DO
Overview of Dr. Max Duncan, DO
Dr. Max Duncan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sutter Lakeside Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Duncan's Office Locations
Mark West Family Medicine34 Mark West Springs Rd Ste 310, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 521-7788
Sutter Specialty Practice3883 Airway Dr Ste 201, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 521-7788
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Mendocino Coast
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He always makes sure to have a consultation asap if I have a seizure or other concerns. I can leave him a text message and he answers them personally. He's always calming.
About Dr. Max Duncan, DO
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1114066974
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
