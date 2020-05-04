Dr. Dweck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Max Dweck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Max Dweck, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Dweck works at
Locations
Pembroke Pines Office603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 358, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 438-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews

Over 30 years experience with him. Simply put, the most caring, intelligent, non-rushed doctor. In my opinion, he has saved me multiple times from disaster. I have recommended him to my family and friends over the decades and each person comes back feeling the same way. There is no one I trust more.
About Dr. Max Dweck, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1235177882
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dweck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dweck works at
Dr. Dweck has seen patients for Mitral Valve Prolapse, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dweck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dweck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dweck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dweck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dweck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.