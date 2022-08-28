Dr. Max Feinstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Feinstein, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Max Feinstein, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Laina Feinstein, M.D. P.C.29829 Telegraph Rd Ste 203, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 304-0786Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- UnitedHealthCare
I have had treatments from Dr. Feinstein multiple times. I do get relief from the treatments and medication. I went to Mayo Clinic to have my back evaluated. They did not recommend surgery. The treatments from Dr. Max along with the medication provides relief for me.
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1861839912
- Botsford General Hospital
- Botsford Hosp
- WV SCH OF OSTEO MED
- Michigan State University
