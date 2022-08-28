Overview

Dr. Max Feinstein, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Feinstein works at Laina Feinstein, M.D. P.C. in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.