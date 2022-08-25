Overview

Dr. Max Goldstein, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Goldstein works at UCLA Health Marina del Rey Primary Care in Marina Del Rey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.