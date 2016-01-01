Overview of Dr. Max Hamburger, MD

Dr. Max Hamburger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Hamburger works at Rheumatology Associates/Lng Isl in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Melville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.