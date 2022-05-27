Dr. Max Izbicki, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izbicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Izbicki, DO
Overview of Dr. Max Izbicki, DO
Dr. Max Izbicki, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Humboldt Park Health.
Dr. Izbicki works at
Dr. Izbicki's Office Locations
-
1
Norwegian American Hospital1044 N Francisco Ave Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 292-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Humboldt Park Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Izbicki?
The best!! Makes you feel very comfortable and can be trusted completely!
About Dr. Max Izbicki, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1952535783
Education & Certifications
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Izbicki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izbicki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Izbicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Izbicki works at
Dr. Izbicki has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Izbicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Izbicki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izbicki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izbicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izbicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.