Offers telehealth
Dr. Max Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Retina Consultants Ltd4450 31st Ave S Ste 200, Fargo, ND 58104 Directions (701) 293-9829
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He and his staff was amazing with my 6 year old. They were all friendly, competent, and patient.
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Marshfield Clin
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chorioretinal Scars and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
