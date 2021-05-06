Overview of Dr. Max Kim, MD

Dr. Max Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Kim works at L. Allan Eisner M.d. LLC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.