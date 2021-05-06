Dr. Max Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Max Kim, MD
Dr. Max Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
L. Allan Eisner M.d. LLC20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (520) 544-4393
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
My daughter is 13 and he explained everything very thoroughly. He is super nice and efficient. You do tend to wait a bit but I know that he is very good and it was worth the wait. He really knows his business. Very kind and knows how to explain things to a teenager.
About Dr. Max Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1851300461
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Glaucoma, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.