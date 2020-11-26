Overview of Dr. Max Lehfeldt, MD

Dr. Max Lehfeldt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Lehfeldt works at Teleos Plastic Surgery in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.