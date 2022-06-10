Overview of Dr. Max Medary, MD

Dr. Max Medary, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their residency with Allegheny General Hospital



Dr. Medary works at Greater Orlando Neurosurgery and Spine in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.