Dr. Max Pazos, MD
Overview
Dr. Max Pazos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Meml Hosp-Brown U
Dr. Pazos works at
Locations
Max Pazos MD PA5040 NW 7th St Ste 700, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 443-8988
Coral Gables Hospital3100 S Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 665-3129
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Max Pazos, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1780632208
Education & Certifications
- Meml Hosp-Brown U
- St Marys Hosp-Yale Affil
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pazos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pazos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pazos has seen patients for Chest Pain, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pazos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pazos speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pazos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pazos.
