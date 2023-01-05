Dr. Max Polo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Polo, MD
Dr. Max Polo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Rapperport Plastic Surgery Association PA6280 Sunset Dr Ste 501, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-1352
Kelly Wolf & Herman M D P A8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 903E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-2969
Miami Plastic Surgery Coral Gables Location221 Aragon Ave Fl 1, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 595-2969
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Medicare
Dr. Polo is a master of his craft. He always does a wonderful job with my injections, natural, perfectly placed and never too much. He is a very kind person and I look forward to seeing him. His assistants are wonderful as well and make you feel at ease the second you are escorted into the treatment room. The office is stunning. Everyone is kind and caring. I am still at the age where injections can fix my problems but I would not hesitate to see him should I need surgery. 10 stars! Thank you Dr. Polo.
About Dr. Max Polo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Pennsylvania
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Polo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polo speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Polo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polo.
