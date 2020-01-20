Dr. Max Ribald, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ribald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Ribald, DPM
Overview of Dr. Max Ribald, DPM
Dr. Max Ribald, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They completed their residency with Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Ribald works at
Dr. Ribald's Office Locations
Dr. Max S. Ribald, DPM, FACFAS - Arlington801 Road To Six Flags W, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 860-9121Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and professional. Recommend Dr. Ribald to anyone with foot issues.
About Dr. Max Ribald, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1861435596
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ribald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ribald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ribald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ribald works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ribald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ribald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ribald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ribald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.