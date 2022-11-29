Dr. Max Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Max Shapiro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
Metro Atlanta Gastroenterology5669 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 210, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I wish for my doctor to be: Knowledgeable Compassionate Great Communicator Reassuring Responsive to patient needs Dr Shapiro checked off all the items on my list and much, much more. It was such a pleasure to be treated by Dr Shapiro. The plus side was all of his support staff is welcoming, helpful and so pleasant. What a great experience. Thank you Dr Shapiro and your staff for setting a standard of care that I wasn't sure was attainable in this day of being overworked and understaffed.THANK YOU!!!
About Dr. Max Shapiro, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1770768780
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University Hospital|Emory University School of Medicine
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
