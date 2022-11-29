Overview

Dr. Max Shapiro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Metro Atlanta Gastroenterology, LLC in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.