Dr. Max Shenin, DO
Overview of Dr. Max Shenin, DO
Dr. Max Shenin, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shenin works at
Dr. Shenin's Office Locations
Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C)1509 Doctors Cir Bldg C, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-1789
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor!! Only Dr. who diagnosed me! Always takes his time and answers all my questions..
About Dr. Max Shenin, DO
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shenin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shenin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shenin has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shenin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenin.
