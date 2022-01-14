Dr. Max Soliguen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soliguen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Soliguen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Max Soliguen, MD
Dr. Max Soliguen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Soliguen works at
Dr. Soliguen's Office Locations
Max V. Soliguen M.d. Inc. Dba Kids First Pediatrics1183 E Foothill Blvd Ste 230, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 920-9050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soliguen?
I absolutely love Dr. Soliguen and his staff. My first experience with him was asking for a last minute consult for our newborn because of insurance issues we were having and he scheduled a same day meeting with us during his lunch. Since then he has made our children and us feel comfortable, safe and taken care of. It's so hard to find a good doctor with excellent reception and nurses and I'm so grateful to everyone at Kids First Pediatrics for taking care of us so well.
About Dr. Max Soliguen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700866894
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soliguen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soliguen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soliguen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soliguen speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Soliguen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soliguen.
