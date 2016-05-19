Dr. Max Stachura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stachura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Stachura, MD
Dr. Max Stachura, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Practice1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
My mother has had health problems for the past 35 years which means we have seen many doctors. Dr. Stachura is in our top 3! He was extremely nice and did not rush the visits. He explained everything in great detail to make sure we understood what was going on, Awesome!!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Male
- Kaleida Health Sys Buffalo Gen
- Harvard Medical School
- Augusta University Medical Center
