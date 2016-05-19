See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Max Stachura, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Max Stachura, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Stachura works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    May 19, 2016
    My mother has had health problems for the past 35 years which means we have seen many doctors. Dr. Stachura is in our top 3! He was extremely nice and did not rush the visits. He explained everything in great detail to make sure we understood what was going on, Awesome!!
    Max Barnes in Sylvania, GA — May 19, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Max Stachura, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • Male
    • 1568564839
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Kaleida Health Sys Buffalo Gen
    • Harvard Medical School
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Max Stachura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stachura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stachura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stachura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stachura works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Stachura’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stachura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stachura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stachura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stachura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

