Overview of Dr. Max Steuer, MD

Dr. Max Steuer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas - M.D. and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Steuer works at Polaris Spine & Neurosurgery Center in Woodstock, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.