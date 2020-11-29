Dr. Max Steuer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steuer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Steuer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Max Steuer, MD
Dr. Max Steuer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas - M.D. and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Steuer works at
Dr. Steuer's Office Locations
Northside Hosp Dba Perimeter North Medical Assoc900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 302, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (404) 256-2633Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cumming Office1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 345, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 256-2633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Polaris Spine Wellness Center1150 Hammond Dr Ste 650, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-2633
Polaris Spine & Neurosurgery Center2675 Paces Ferry Rd SE Ste 160, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 256-2633
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had been suffering with sciatica pain for 10 weeks. It was horrific! I was up all hours of the night, pain medicine didn't work, and the orthopedic clinic I was seeing sent me to PT with no MRI and no improvement. Thankfully, a friend recommended Dr. Max Steuer as a 2nd opinion. He referred to him as the "doctor's doctor!" From the first moment I met Dr. Steuer, I felt like a person - not a number! He listened and had me in the MRI machine with insurance approval within 24 hours. He also met me immediately after my MRI to review the results. I'm 3 weeks out of surgery and have no sciatica pain! I am so pleased with Dr. Steuer and his staff that I've already referred him two friends. I now know why he's deemed the doctor's doctor in Atlanta! Btw... his staff is as incredible as he is!
About Dr. Max Steuer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas - M.D.
- Harvard College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steuer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steuer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
379 patients have reviewed Dr. Steuer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steuer.
