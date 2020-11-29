See All Neurosurgeons in Woodstock, GA
Dr. Max Steuer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Max Steuer, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (379)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Max Steuer, MD

Dr. Max Steuer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas - M.D. and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Steuer works at Polaris Spine & Neurosurgery Center in Woodstock, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rabih Tawk, MD
Dr. Rabih Tawk, MD
4.8 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Sanjeet Grewal, MD
Dr. Sanjeet Grewal, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Ian Buchanan, MD
Dr. Ian Buchanan, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Steuer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Hosp Dba Perimeter North Medical Assoc
    900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 302, Woodstock, GA 30189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-2633
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Cumming Office
    1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 345, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-2633
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Polaris Spine Wellness Center
    1150 Hammond Dr Ste 650, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-2633
  4. 4
    Polaris Spine & Neurosurgery Center
    2675 Paces Ferry Rd SE Ste 160, Atlanta, GA 30339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-2633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Acupuncture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Acupuncture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 379 ratings
    Patient Ratings (379)
    5 Star
    (323)
    4 Star
    (24)
    3 Star
    (12)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Steuer?

    Nov 29, 2020
    I had been suffering with sciatica pain for 10 weeks. It was horrific! I was up all hours of the night, pain medicine didn't work, and the orthopedic clinic I was seeing sent me to PT with no MRI and no improvement. Thankfully, a friend recommended Dr. Max Steuer as a 2nd opinion. He referred to him as the "doctor's doctor!" From the first moment I met Dr. Steuer, I felt like a person - not a number! He listened and had me in the MRI machine with insurance approval within 24 hours. He also met me immediately after my MRI to review the results. I'm 3 weeks out of surgery and have no sciatica pain! I am so pleased with Dr. Steuer and his staff that I've already referred him two friends. I now know why he's deemed the doctor's doctor in Atlanta! Btw... his staff is as incredible as he is!
    Lesley Peters — Nov 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Max Steuer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Max Steuer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Steuer to family and friends

    Dr. Steuer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Steuer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Max Steuer, MD.

    About Dr. Max Steuer, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629162367
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Max Steuer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steuer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steuer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    379 patients have reviewed Dr. Steuer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steuer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steuer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steuer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Max Steuer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.