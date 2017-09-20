Dr. Max Sung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Sung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Max Sung, MD
Dr. Max Sung, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Sung works at
Dr. Sung's Office Locations
Head and Neck Institute At the Mount Sinai Hospital1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sung is an excellent professional. He treated my mother and myself with great success from two different types of cancer. He is also an exceptional human being with impecable chairside manners and a down to earth attitude which I greatly appreciate. I always recommend him. I can never thank him enough for his outstanding care.
About Dr. Max Sung, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Montefiore Med Ctr
- Montefiore Med Ctr
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.