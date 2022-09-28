See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Max Yeslev, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Max Yeslev, MD

Dr. Max Yeslev, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Yeslev works at Kaiser Permanente Glenlake in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yeslev's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Glenlake
    20 Glenlake Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 668-1945
  2. 2
    3495 Piedmont Road 9 Piedmo Ctr, Atlanta, GA 30305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 668-1945

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Abdominoplasty
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Abdominoplasty

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Max Yeslev, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1407033806
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • EMORY UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Yeslev has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yeslev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yeslev works at Kaiser Permanente Glenlake in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Yeslev’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeslev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeslev.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeslev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeslev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

