Overview

Dr. Maxcie Sikora, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED.



Dr. Sikora works at Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Cullman, AL and Vestavia Hills, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.