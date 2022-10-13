Overview

Dr. Maxey McKnight Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. McKnight Jr works at Abilene Family Healthcare in Abilene, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.