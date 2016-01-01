Overview of Dr. Maxim Gluhovsky, MD

Dr. Maxim Gluhovsky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Gluhovsky works at Delaware Valley CD Surgical Association in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Newtown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.