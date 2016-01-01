Dr. Lianski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maxim Lianski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maxim Lianski, MD
Dr. Maxim Lianski, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Lianski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lianski's Office Locations
-
1
Leonard Morse Hospital67 Union St, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 650-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lianski?
About Dr. Maxim Lianski, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1417997818
Education & Certifications
- SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lianski accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lianski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lianski works at
Dr. Lianski has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lianski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lianski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lianski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lianski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lianski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.