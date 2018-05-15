See All General Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Maxim Pekarev, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (32)
Map Pin Small Fort Worth, TX
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maxim Pekarev, MD

Dr. Maxim Pekarev, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Pekarev works at MP Plastic Surgery PLLC in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of USMD
Dr. Pekarev's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MP Plastic Surgery
    800 8th Ave Ste 206, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 529-9199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Maxim Pekarev, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851618649
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Massachusetts Medical Center
    Residency
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Internship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maxim Pekarev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pekarev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pekarev has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pekarev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pekarev works at MP Plastic Surgery PLLC in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pekarev’s profile.

    Dr. Pekarev has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pekarev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pekarev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pekarev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pekarev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pekarev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

