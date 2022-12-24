Dr. Braun III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maximilian Braun III, MD
Overview of Dr. Maximilian Braun III, MD
Dr. Maximilian Braun III, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Braun III works at
Dr. Braun III's Office Locations
-
1
Susquehanna Valley Pain Mgmt. PC825 Sir Thomas Ct Ste B, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 652-8670
-
2
Trindle Rehabilitation Medicin5124 E Trindle Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 652-8670
-
3
Susquehanna Valley Pain Management290 E Pomfret St, Carlisle, PA 17013 Directions (717) 652-8670
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Braun III?
I was a patient back in 2017. I scheduled a visit with Dr Braun recently, 2022. He remembered me. Dr. Braun cares and listens to his patients. I am pain free 2 days after treatment… after suffering for the past 6 months. I should have made an appointment sooner. This doctor is the best.
About Dr. Maximilian Braun III, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1710965330
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braun III accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braun III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braun III works at
Dr. Braun III has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Postherpetic Neuralgia and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braun III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Braun III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braun III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braun III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braun III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.