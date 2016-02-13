Overview of Dr. Maximilian Garces, MD

Dr. Maximilian Garces, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Garces works at Saint Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Yorba Linda, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.