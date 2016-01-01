Overview

Dr. Maximilian Hsia-Kiung, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Hsia-Kiung works at Montefiore Spine Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Salem, MA and Danvers, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.