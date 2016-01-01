Dr. Hsia-Kiung accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maximilian Hsia-Kiung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maximilian Hsia-Kiung, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Hsia-Kiung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-3030Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Salem Hospital81 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 Directions (978) 354-3764
-
3
Cra Danvers Imaging LLC102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsia-Kiung?
About Dr. Maximilian Hsia-Kiung, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1548551229
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsia-Kiung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsia-Kiung works at
Dr. Hsia-Kiung has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsia-Kiung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsia-Kiung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsia-Kiung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsia-Kiung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsia-Kiung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.