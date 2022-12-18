Overview

Dr. Maximilian Malotky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding, Patients' Hospital Of Redding, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Shasta Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Malotky works at Summit Plastic Surgery, Redding CA in Redding, CA with other offices in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.