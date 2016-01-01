Overview of Dr. Maximilian Psolka, MD

Dr. Maximilian Psolka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seguin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED.



Dr. Psolka works at Eye Associates of South Texas in Seguin, TX with other offices in Harker Heights, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.