Overview of Dr. Maximilian Shokat, DO

Dr. Maximilian Shokat, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine|Rowan University School Of Medicine|UMDNJ/SOM and is affiliated with Grady General Hospital, HCA Florida Capital Hospital, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and John D Archbold Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shokat works at Southern Interventional Pain Center in Lake City, FL with other offices in Thomasville, GA and Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.