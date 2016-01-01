Overview of Dr. Maximiliano Hyon, DO

Dr. Maximiliano Hyon, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Hyon works at White Memorial Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.