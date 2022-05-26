Dr. Maximilien Rappaport, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rappaport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maximilien Rappaport, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maximilien Rappaport, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenville, SC.
Dr. Rappaport works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Specialists and Thyroid Center877 W Faris Rd Ste D, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-9031Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rappaport?
Excellent! Dr. Rappaport and his staff -- particularly his nurse -- are great, always respond promptly when I need any kind of help, respect my choices and listen to my reasoning... and even smile (sometimes) at my excuses. I couldn't have found a better endocrinologist to help me manage my adult-onset Type 1 diabetes. My only regret is that he's in Greenville and I'm in Spartanburg! With Dr. Rappaport, I feel like I'm a person and not a disease or number. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Maximilien Rappaport, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1174963953
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rappaport has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rappaport accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rappaport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rappaport works at
Dr. Rappaport has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rappaport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rappaport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rappaport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rappaport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rappaport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.