Dr. Maximilien Rappaport, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maximilien Rappaport, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenville, SC. 

Dr. Rappaport works at Endocrinology Specialists and Thyroid Center in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrinology Specialists and Thyroid Center
    877 W Faris Rd Ste D, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-9031
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
  • Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Thyroid Goiter
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2022
    Excellent! Dr. Rappaport and his staff -- particularly his nurse -- are great, always respond promptly when I need any kind of help, respect my choices and listen to my reasoning... and even smile (sometimes) at my excuses. I couldn't have found a better endocrinologist to help me manage my adult-onset Type 1 diabetes. My only regret is that he's in Greenville and I'm in Spartanburg! With Dr. Rappaport, I feel like I'm a person and not a disease or number. Highly recommended.
    O.G. — May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Maximilien Rappaport, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174963953
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maximilien Rappaport, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rappaport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rappaport has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rappaport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rappaport works at Endocrinology Specialists and Thyroid Center in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Rappaport’s profile.

    Dr. Rappaport has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rappaport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rappaport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rappaport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rappaport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rappaport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

