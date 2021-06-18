Overview of Dr. Maximino Brambila, MD

Dr. Maximino Brambila, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brambila works at University Orthopaedic Associates in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.