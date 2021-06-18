See All Hand Surgeons in Clovis, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Maximino Brambila, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maximino Brambila, MD

Dr. Maximino Brambila, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Brambila works at University Orthopaedic Associates in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Brambila's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Orthopaedic Associates
    University Orthopaedic Associates
    604 N Magnolia Ave Ste 100, Clovis, CA 93611 (559) 320-0531

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures

Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 18, 2021
    I was lucky that Dr. Brambila was at Clovis Community the day I went in with a serious hand injury. The staff was not sure that my ring finger could be saved. Dr. Bramblia came in to access the injury and said he could save the finger plus give it partial mobility. He was able to save the finger and I have 50% use, more than I would have thought. I can even type fairly normally, which is great . He is an excellent surgeon and has a great bedside manner.
    Craig — Jun 18, 2021
    About Dr. Maximino Brambila, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952559353
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harbor / UCLA
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maximino Brambila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Brambila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brambila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Brambila works at University Orthopaedic Associates in Clovis, CA.

    Dr. Brambila has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , and more.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brambila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brambila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brambila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

